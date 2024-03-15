Mukah woman loses RM18,900 to vehicle sale scam

SIBU (March 15): A 25-year-old company officer from Mukah lost RM18,900 after falling victim to a non-existent vehicle sale she found on Facebook.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the victim came across an advertisement while browsing the social network.

She then called the phone number in the advertisement and a suspect, who introduced himself as ‘Andy Lau’, spoke with her.

The victim told the suspect she wished to buy the Mitsubishi Triton offered for RM28,900, said Muhamad Rizal.

“The suspect them instructed the victim to pay the vehicle insurance and other fees to the ‘Road Transport Department’, which she obliged,” the police chief said in a statement.

The victim was then contacted by another suspect, who introduced himself as ‘Ryan’, who told her to pay the delivery cost.

“From Jan 19 to Feb 23, the victim performed five money transfer transactions to a total of RM18,090 to four individual bank accounts given to her,” said Muhamad Rizal.

The victim only realised she had been duped when the suspect continued to ask her to pay multiple fees.

She lodged a police report yesterday.

Muhamad Rizal said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He reminded the public to be more careful when purchasing items online.

He added they should not be easily influenced by low prices advertised on social media and should always check the authenticity of the items before making any payment.