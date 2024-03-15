OC for One Jesselton Condominium after delay by regulations

KOTA KINABALU(March 15): The 125 residents of One Jesselton Condominium have received their Occupational Certificate (OC), eight years after the project started in 2015.

Mayor Dato’ Sri Dr Sabin Samitah presented the OC to the condominium developer’s representative Chan Jiunn Liang at the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) headquarters on Friday.

Sabin said all issues have been settled regarding the property including the ceiling height problem, and the OC was issued after consideration following discussions with the developer and consultant.

He added that the OC issuance bode well in restoring the confidence of buyers, developers and consultants of housing projects in Kota Kinabalu.

“And so, we hope that in the future, all developers and consultants of housing projects in Kota Kinabalu can inform DBKK earlier of critical issues that could jeopardise the issuance of OCs for their projects so that the residents can get their keys in good time.

“DBKK has always been for expediting the OC issuance process, and cooperation between the two said parties is vital to ensure that there is no non-compliance with the stipulated conditions as that is what causes delays in the issuances.

“Even though DBKK is not directly involved in such projects, we have the authority to conduct visits and monitor their progress, so we will also be working with the parties in this respect,” he said during the ceremony.

It was reported that the OC for the condominium was delayed due to regulations with regards to the ceiling height of 2.05m of the building basement, which was the entrance to the lower ground car park.

Earlier, Sabin said DBKK had no objection to proceed with the issuance of OC. He said the OC would be processed and issued once City Hall received the application from the consultant.

Deputy Controller of Housing Stanley Chong Hon Chung also said there was no reason to delay the OC as the project was done in full compliance of with the 2016 approved Building Plan.

Meanwhile, Chan expressed his gratitude to Sabin, his officers, and DBKK as a whole, as well as the consultants and suppliers and other relevant parties for making the project a success.

In a separate development, Sabin said DBKK will maintain using the OC system for the time being, despite other local authorities throughout Sabah already adopting the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) system.

He said they will study suggestions from the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) whether the usage of the CCC system can be implemented for projects under DBKK’s jurisdiction.

“There are legal aspects that we need to scrutinise before we can make a final decision on the matter,” he said.