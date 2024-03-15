Playing ‘holo’ at Kuching’s Open Air Market sees four fined RM500 each

KUCHING (March 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined four men RM500 each in default two weeks in prison for playing ‘holo’ at the Open Air Market here last month.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Peter Bong (50), Berjieri Mat (76), Tan Piat Boon (68), and Chee Wee Kiong (78) on their own guilty pleas to a charge under Section 6 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Based on the facts of the case, a raid by a police team at the premises on Feb 13 found the men gambling around 11.50am.

Police also seized ‘holo’ gambling paraphernalia and RM110 in table money.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while all four men were represented by lawyer Lim Lian Kee.