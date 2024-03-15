Several areas in Sibu to experience water supply interruption tomorrow due to maintenance works

SIBU (March 15): There will be a water supply interruption in several areas here tomorrow (Mar 16) from 10pm to make way for the strainer maintenance works at the junction of Jalan Rantau Panjang.

In a notice today, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said the maintenance work is expected to take two and a half hours.

Areas that will be affected are along Jalan Rantau Panjang, Jalan Tien King, Jalan Rantau Panjang Jaya, Jalan Siong Tat, RPR Flat Rantau Panjang, Jalan Tanjung Kibong and surrounding areas.

The board assured that its contractor will strive to complete the work as quickly as possible.

It also said that the water interruption at Jalan Ting Sing, Sungai Bidut here today was due to pipe leakage and repair work would take about three hours.