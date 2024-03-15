Single mom of two with ailing mother gets Ramadan aid from Hope Place Kuching

KUCHING (March 15): Hope Place has come to the aid of an unemployed single mother of two who is also taking care of her ailing mother.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) recently visited Siti Nurlela Abdullah, 24, at her small rented room in Kota Samarahan which she shares with her two sons, aged four and five, and her 57-year-old mother Hasniah.

“Siti worked at a factory before but had to quit her job early this year in order to look after her mother and her young children. As the family stays in a small rented room, Hasniah is confined to sitting on the floor most of the time, having been unable to move about in a wheelchair.

“She (Hasniah) has multiple health issues such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol. Her welfare had been taken care of by Siti’s elder brother until his passing in January this year due to a heart attack,” said Hope Place in a statement.

Siti, who is partially impaired after being involved in an accident last year, now depends on her meagre savings and her other brother for help.

The NGO was informed that Anjung Singgah, administered under the National Welfare Foundation Malaysia, had given Siti a one-off financial assistance.

“A donor has also paid for her rented room for now. Hope Place is providing the family with regular basic food aid and milk powder for her two young children,” it said.

Hope Place welcomes all donations and contributions towards this cause. Individuals can donate directly to its Maybank account (511289001160) or visit its Facebook page for the S Pay Global QR code.

Receipts will be issued upon request.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.