Staff’s quick thinking prevents fire from spreading at Tabuan Jaya butcher shop

KUCHING (March 15): A quick thinking staff at a butcher shop in Tabuan Jaya here has prevented a potentially disastrous fire from spreading at the premises this evening.

According to a statement by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the incident occurred around 7.19pm when one of the chillers inside the shop suddenly caught on fire.

“One of the staff quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and managed to put the fire under control,” it said.

At the scene, firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station conducted a thorough overhaul to ensure that the fire would not reignite by using water sourced from their firetruck, before wrapping up the operation at 7.54pm.