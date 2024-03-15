State govt to help Penan community rebuild razed Long Kerangan longhouse

MIRI (March 15): The state government will help the Penan community in Long Kerangan, Baram to reconstruct their longhouse, which was destroyed in a fire last week.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said the longhouse folk would receive construction materials under a reconstruction scheme.

The 17-door longhouse in Long Bedian Sub-District is located around five hours by four-wheel drive vehicle from Miri.

Dennis also advised the fire victims to lodged a police report on the losses to facilitate the replacement of birth certificates, identity cards, and other documents lost in the fire.

“The state government, through the Telang Usan District Office, will assist the victims to rebuild their homes,” he said.

The assemblyman, who is from Long Bedian, also contributed financial assistance to the families, including eight SMK Long Bedian students.