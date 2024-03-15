State Library holds STEM event at Sibu’s SJK Tiong Hin

SIBU (March 15): The Sarawak State Library Sibu held a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programme and sharing session at SJK Tiong Hin recently.

It was part of the school’s orientation week and involved over 300 pupils.

A statement from the Sibu State Library said the programme aimed to foster interest, creativity, and critical thinking among pupils.

It said the children were also involved in hands-on activities.

“In addition, they were also exposed to ‘Makers’ activities with the application of STEM subjects in the learning while playing method,” said the statement.

Among the STEM activities held during the orientation week were board games, virtual reality (VR) games, and handicrafts.