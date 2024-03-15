S’wak journalists on study tour to Dewan Negara, Dewan Rakyat

MIRI (March 15): A group of 16 journalists from the Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) visited Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

They were led by NSJA president Chai Choon Chin.

They are on a four-day study trip as part of the NSJA programme, in collaboration with Miri MP Chiew Choon Man’s office.

According to Chai, the trip is to expose journalists from Sarawak, in particular from the northern region, to parliament sitting.

“It is a great opportunity to many of our members, as some had never been to parliament sitting before. This gives them the opportunity to see the actual situation inside the parliament as well as meeting close-up with our people’s representatives,” he said.

He added that the trip is also to help journalists understand the role of the MPs and their ministerial duties.

After touring the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, they met with several members of Parliament from Sarawak; namely Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin and Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

They also met Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and his deputy Teo Nie Ching.