S’wakian youth bowler Gillian Lim seeks top-four finish in national women’s selection

KUCHING (March 15): National youth bowler Gillian Lim Siew Giok will be looking to produce a top four finish in the national women’s team selection event at Sunway Megalanes on March 25-29.

By finishing among the top four in the selection, her participation in the 2nd Sonic International Classic in Singapore will be borne by the Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress.

Those failing to make the top four will have to pay for their own expenses to compete in the meet.

Although tough competition is expected in the selection, Lim has set her sights on making the cut.

“Our first international meet this year will be the Sonic International Classic and we need to undergo the selection.

“My target is the top four finish to show that I am prepared for the challenge in the new season,” said the 24-year-old from Miri, who is in the Podium programme.

Now ranked No. 14 in the Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) rankings, Lim said she needs to participate in more ABF events to improve her rankings.

“I will be going all out to do my best in every competition that I am participating and try to compete in events that offer ranking points.

“I always emphasise on my basic knowledge on the game and try to hit the pins accurately and in synchronism,” she added.

Lim did well in national and international events last year where she bagged the trios silver at the 26th Asian tenpin Bowling Championship, Women’s Open bronze at 47th MWA Singha Thailand International Open, women’s team silver at IBF World Bowling Championships, Women’s Open gold and Combine Division fifth place at Pesta Bowling Terbuka Kuala Lumpur, and Gen Z bronze at 23rd Storm International Junior All-Stars Bowling Championship.

She is currently in the national squad with Sin Li Jane, Natasha Roslan, Syazwani Sahar, Esther Cheah, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, and Nora Lyana Nastasia Norkamal.

As one of the youngest team members, Lim said she derived her inspiration from her more experienced teammates.

“They are more experienced and they can withstand immense pressure under the most crucial moments and I will learn from them and treat every competition as a training ground.

“In this way, I can avoid giving myself too much pressure. So far, I have gained good experience from competing in more international events and I aim to become a better bowler,” she said.