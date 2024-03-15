Tearful farewell for Pahang teacher who served in Kapit since 2013

KAPIT (March 15): When newly-graduated teacher Mohd Farid Mohd Sa’aalghani was first posted to Kapit 11 years ago, he would never have imagined feeling emotional about having to leave.

The mathematics and science teacher, who taught at SK Kampung Baru, has been posted back to his home state of Pahang.

“There were tears in my eyes when pupils, parents, and colleagues accompanied me to the bus that carried me to Sibu Airport and thereon flying to Kuala Lumpur. I saw them with tears in their eyes bidding goodbye to me.

“It was a completely different scenario when I first arrived in Kapit by boat. I was lonely and nobody was around to show me the way. I felt so lonesome and helpless. Now leaving, I couldn’t hold back my tears,” he said in an interview.

Mohd Farid said although he struggled to settle in initially, Kapit soon became home.

“It’s hard to walk away and it’s like I can’t believe I’m going back to Pahang. I was comfortable at SK Kampung Baru and was able to adapt to life in Kapit. First year, 2013, it was a struggle like an alien land of a melting pot of ethnicities, religions, and cultures, and yet living in great peace and harmony,” he said.

The teacher also shared his joy when seeing some of his charges continuing their studies, citing one at a vocational college in Pahang and another pursuing a degree at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

“When I taught at SK Kampung Baru, all my pupils passed their science subject. The school senior assistant gave me an angpow as an encouragement. I sacrificed a lot during my holidays for extra classes and training.

“I spent a fair bit on my pupils but the results achieved were my greatest satisfaction,” he said, adding that he was known to be strict.

Prior to his departure, SK Kampung Baru hosted a special high tea in his honour.

Among those present were headmistress Seniah Othman as well as senior assistants Julis Ata, Catherine Bayak, and Johani Annuar.