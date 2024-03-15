Two men in Kapit charged with gang rape fail to furnish bail

SIBU (March 15): Two men charged with gang rape of a minor pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court in Kapit today.

The accused aged 21 years and 22 years were each charged under Section 375B of the Penal Code which provides for a minimum 10 years and maximum 30 years imprisonment upon conviction.

Both men who were unrepresented were allowed to be released with RM7,000 bail with two local sureties each. They failed to furnish the bail.

Sessions Court judge Marutin Pagan has set May 14 for pre-trial case management.

According to the charge, they were alleged to have gang raped a 14-year-old girl in Belaga on Nov 13, 2023 at around 10am.

Deputy public prosecutor David Bakit Nuing prosecuted the case.