12-hour water supply disruptions in parts of Sibu tomorrow to fix burst pipe

SIBU (March 16): Several areas here will experience water supply disruptions tomorrow from 10pm as the Sibu Water Board (SWB) carry out repairs to a burst water main at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce / Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

In a notice today, the board said the repair work is expected to take 12 hours.

“There is a leak in the 450mm mild steel main pipe due to settling soil.

“If the weather conditions do not permit, the repair work will be postponed to the next day at the same time,” it said in the notice.

The affected areas would be Lorong Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce 60, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman 42, Rh Sebastian, Jalan Raffelsia, Jalan Jade Villa, Taman Azalea, Taman Sanhill, Lapangan Terbang Sibu and Eco Garden), and Mile 13 Jalan Ulu Oya till Jalan Sibintek (including Mile 13 SWB booster pump station, Mile 14 Army Camp and Mile 19 SWB booster pump station).

Other areas include Sibu Jaya, along Jalan Durin Link to Durin Bridge, Jalan Nibong Tada (including Nibong Tada Rural Water Supply Department pump booster station), Taman Kemuyang, Rascom Camp, and Rh Nari till Sibu/Bintulu traffic junction.

SWB assured that its contractor will strive to complete the work as quickly as possible.