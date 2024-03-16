Always maintain cleanliness, adhere to regulations, Kuching Ramadan traders reminded

KUCHING (March 16): Maintaining cleanliness at Ramadan bazaar, especially when preparing food and beverages, has always been a crucial topic during the Ramadan season.

According to Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, the Ramadan bazaars have always been the most anticipated event of this festive season as they are an integral part of life in the city.

“Members of the public visit the bazaars after work and break their fast with the food items purchased there. Thus, one of the most worrying aspects is always the level of cleanliness.

“Therefore, the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) together with the state Health Department always conduct rounds to ensure that that cleanliness is maintained,” said the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak when met by reporters after attending the ‘MBKS Bubur Lambuk’ distribution here today.

In his remarks, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the council complied with all of the health regulations.

“We follow all the regulations, not merely our own council policy but those from the state Health Department too.

“Those (traders) operating here must undergo the health course and of course, the vaccination also – these two must be complied with.

“On the other hand, the Health Department Sarawak is conducting the inspection rounds, which is a good thing as this would continuously improve the operation of the Ramadan bazaar,” said Wee.