Catalyst Person: Becoming a purposeful influencer

I FIRST heard the meaning of the word ‘catalyst’ in chemistry class almost a decade ago. But what does it mean to be a ‘catalyst person’?

The word catalyst, in pure science, refers to an agent of change. It is a material that lowers the activation energy of a reaction to speed it up without being altered in the process.

Meanwhile, being a catalyst in the social sense refers to having the capacity to inspire others to act or bring out change. They frequently have a profound impact on others around them, inspiring them to follow their goals or make life-changing decisions; similar to an ‘influencer’ in essence.

If I were to pick one person (or thing) to represent us all as the greatest influencer, it would be our friend known as ‘Emotion’. Anything and everything is done using ‘e-motion’, also known as energy-in-motion. By being in-control of your emotions, you can consistently bring out the best in yourself, as well as other people.

Because emotion has a triggering effect, I could argue that it acts as a catalyst, the driving force behind decisions.

It thus has the ability to change the world because it motivates us to take action, both good and bad, when we see something that arouses a certain feeling in us.

Certain advertisements, like the viral Thai life insurance commercials that you have probably come across on the Internet, elicit sentimental or nostalgic sensations by associating the brand to ‘loving, caring, and sharing’.

The same holds true for negative emotions. Fear is a popular strategy for motivating change, but it can also be a tricky emotion to employ effectively.

Legislation imposing speed limits, for instance, can be implemented by the authorities to force people to change, but unless it can also influence people’s hearts and minds, they will find ways to get past the restrictions.

It is ineffective to merely tell individuals to drive more slowly because of statistical reasons alone.

Living your calling

Actions are influenced by emotions, and having a clear purpose in life may have a powerful impact on you before it does on other people.

Even routine activities can hold a sense of meaningfulness when we link them to our core values.

If you find yourself pursuing work that brings meaning in order to live a life that is motivated by purpose, then you are probably embarking on an intriguing journey to finding your ‘calling’.

Everybody has a distinct calling.

For example, some people feel that volunteering is a calling that will enable them to better the lives of others and make a positive influence on them.

Others feel that using their baking prowess to feed the needy customers of their bakery is their calling.

Some people, such as committed sportsmen who put in hours of training because their sport gives their lives purpose, feel called to devote their whole lives to pursuing their hobbies and becoming role models to other aspiring athletes.

These people inevitably create a positive impact on others as they follow their calling.

Becoming true to yourself

Being influential involves more than just convincing someone; it also involves how you present yourself. Think of the disparity between the image others have of you and the one that you want to portray.

Expanding your reach is not about having authority. On the contrary, it is more likely to encourage disobedience and a ‘rebellion’ as an attempt to resist authoritarianism when someone establishes a forced-authority culture.

In today’s screen-obsessed society, being true to yourself might feel risky; therefore, it may be simpler to embrace your pseudo-self by downplaying the warts and exaggerating the good traits.

Being ‘true to who you are’, nevertheless, is the best — and occasionally, is the hardest — goal because it motivates and inspires others to follow suit.

Authenticity, even if it requires vulnerability, fosters loyalty and commitment in situations where morality and integrity are unquestioned. That tends to lure people in.

This is where to begin the journey of authenticity. Try to know about yourself because, as they say, self-diagnosis can lead to self-discovery.

Whose approval do you yearn for?

Why should it concern you to seek these people’s favour, and what does it mean to do so?

Becoming the centre of attention in some situations might make some individuals uncomfortable or self-conscious, so focus more on why you are really on this journey in the first place.

My own take regarding authenticity is to try not taking yourself so seriously. I have come to recognise that ‘taking myself too seriously’ or refusing to laugh at my own flaws, robs me of the peace that comes from accepting who I am.

One of life’s greatest pleasures — and one that our world sorely needs more — is learning to laugh at oneself. Nobody can be serious all the time, and candidly, constantly being around that type of person accomplishes the opposite of luring new faces and keeping them into your circle.

Just as chemistry books describe them, a catalyst is an agent of change. By bringing individuals together and fostering cooperation among them, a catalyst person inspires others to take action and achieve results.

For some, achieving this goal may need a large-sized courage. Courageous people are motivated by hope rather than by fear, and when you begin making courageous choices, you will inspire others to follow in your footsteps.

* The writer is a psychology graduate who enjoys sharing about how the human mind views the world. For feedback, email to [email protected].