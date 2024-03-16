Collaborate with Transport Ministry to encourage use of rivers to transport bulky goods, Lee to SRB

KUCHING (March 16): The Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) is called to work alongside the state Transport Ministry to encourage the use of rivers for transportation of bulky goods instead of relying on roads, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“If more heavy cargo can be transported via rivers, there will be less damage on our roads and this will also reduce traffic congestion and accidents,” he said.

He said this during a courtesy call paid by newly-appointed SRB chairman Safiee Ahmad at Bangunan Baitulmakmur on Wednesday.

Safiee was appointed to the post effective Jan 1 this year.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the ministry, the courtesy call was to seek Lee’s advice on the ministry’s present and future plans, as well as the directions set for the board.

During the meeting, Lee emphasised the ministry’s vision to develop and modernise Sarawak’s navigable commercial river system as part of the transportation and logistics network.

He also requested Safiee work with SRB’s management to improve its organisational structure for more efficient and effective discharging of duties, responsibilities and service delivery.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Maritime) Datuk Henry Harry Jinep; the ministry’s permanent secretaries Dato Alice Jawan Empaling and Selamat Jati Yanjah; and ministry administrative officer Teo Swee Ann.

Accompanying Safiee was SRB controller Lt Col (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong.