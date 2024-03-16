Construction begins on water park, Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy Centre near MBKS Complex

KUCHING (March 16): The construction of a family water fun park and Centre of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Creative City of Gastronomy adjacent to the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Complex here has officially commenced.

The Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the project is being undertaken by Polybuilding Construction Co, and is scheduled for completion in two years.

“The project is scheduled to be completed in two years. The MBKS Swimming Pool will be closed to the public effectively on the same day (March 15),” he said in a statement issued following the project site handover yesterday.

Wee said the MBKS Swimming Pool will be upgraded with water play structures to cater for family recreation, while the former restaurant building will be renovated and extended into the gastronomy centre.

The existing car park will be reconfigured to incorporate covered drop-off canopies and electronic vehicle (EV) charging stations for the convenience of the public, he said.

Extensive landscaping and green building principles are adopted to achieve Green Building Index (GBI) certification, he added.

Wee said this redevelopment project, jointly funded by the state government and MBKS, is a commitment to enhance the public amenities and a means of giving back to the taxpayers.

He clarified that the gastronomy centre is not a food hall or hawker centre.

“It is a centre to raise awareness and promote Kuching’s rich culinary heritage. Furthermore, it aims to serve as a vibrant community hub that supports the local creative industries.

“By offering programmes and facilities related to the extended creative fields such as literature, design, crafts and folk art, media arts, film and music, which are covered by the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN), the centre will foster innovation and collaboration within these creative fields,” he said.

Wee pledged that public access to Kuching Park will remain unaffected throughout the project’s implementation.

He, however, called for the public’s understanding while assuring that MBKS would minimise any inconvenience caused by the construction activities around the immediate surrounding of the project site.