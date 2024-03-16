Empty house in Miri damaged in afternoon fire

MIRI (March 16): An empty house at Jalan Punai, Pujut 8A here was damaged in a fire this afternoon.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations control centre, a distress call was received around 1.16pm of the house fire.

It said a team of 10 personnel from Lopeng fire station, led by Senior Fire Officer II Gajau Jemat, was dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, the team observed that the 30 by 40 square feet concrete house suffered damages of up to 60 per cent.

According to the information provided by the neighbour, the house has been empty for quite a while, and the owner could not be located, Bomba said.

The fire was quickly extinguished using a 200-feet hose by a defensive extinguishing method with water sourced from a fire hydrant.

Bomba has contacted police to help track down the house owner. The cost of the damage and cause of the fire are still being investigated.