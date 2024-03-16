Fahmi: Stop circulating inaccurate information on US$/RM exchange rate

KUALA LUMPUR (March 16): Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has reminded the public not to share information on the exchange rate of the ringgit that they aren’t sure of and isn’t verified by official sources.

Fahmi in a post on his official Facebook page today was referring to the rate of the ringgit against the US$ which was inaccurately displayed on Google as RM4.98.

“Not sure, don’t share!. The information displayed last night was incorrect. The fact is that the latest rate of the ringgit against the USD is RM4.70,” read the post.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today dismissed the inaccurate ringgit exchange rate data circulating on social media based on an erroneous US$/RM exchange rate published by Google on Friday, March 15.

Yesterday, the ringgit was quoted at 4.7015 against the US$ at 9am and 4.7045 at 5pm, with an intraday high of 4.7075 in the onshore interbank market for ringgit, as published on the BNM website. – Bernama