Fatimah: Over RM1.6 mln cash aid to be disbursed under the Sejambak Kasih Aidilfitri programme

KUCHING (March 16): A total of RM1.662 million in cash aid will be disbursed to 16,624 people under the Sejambak Kasih Aidilfitri programme, said Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the recipients of the cash aid comprised those who are registered to receive monthly welfare assistance from Sarawak Social Welfare Department (JKMS).

“Of that number, a total of 4,524 recipients are from Kuching, Samarahan (2,486), Serian (349), Sri Aman (734) and Betong (2,160).

“Also receiving this contribution are in Sarikei totaling 359 people, Sibu (759), Mukah (2,374), Kapit (98), Bintulu (601), Miri (967) and Limbang (1,157),” she said at the Kuch­ing Division-level Sejambak Kasih Aidilfitri event at Masjid Darul Hana here.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who is also Pantai Damai assemblyman.

Fatimah explained that the Sejambak Kasih assistance is given during major festivities including Gawai and Chinese New Year to ease the financial burden as well as cheer up the aid recipients during festive seasons.

“Every year, the ministry is committed to helping improve the quality of life of less fortunate families,” she said, adding that the recipients also received hampers in addition to cash aid.

On another matter, Fatimah revealed that from January to February 2024, JKMS has disbursed funds amounting close to RM43 million for 54,040 recipients of monthly assistance throughout the state.

She added that the Elderly Aid Scheme recorded the highest allocation of RM20.4 million.

Other assistance schemes include General Assistance, Disabled People’s Assistance and Child Assistance.