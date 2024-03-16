Govt-private collaboration vital in boosting Sarawak tourism, says commerce group

KUCHING (March 16): The government and the private sector should enhance collaboration to offer a delightful experience for all tourists visiting Sarawak, said Kong Chiong Ung.

The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) president described such collaboration as being ‘imperative to enhance tourism resources for visitors’.

Kong was delighted that the State Budget 2024 had set aside RM252 million for tourism projects, plans as well as operations, marketing and promotion for the tourism industry in Sarawak.

With this, he believed that the challenges faced by the local tourism industry, particularly transportation accessibility and inadequate tourism resources, could be addressed.

“Various measures can be provided, such as improving transportation infrastructure, expanding international direct and connecting flights, developing new tourist attractions, upgrading tourism facilities, creating specialised routes, diversifying tourism offerings, providing diverse activities and elevating service standards.

“These efforts aim to ensure a delightful experience for all tourists visiting Sarawak,” he said at the prize-giving ceremony for the ‘The Heartbeat of Sarawak’, a short video contest held at the Kuching Chinese General Chamber (KCGC) Innovation Hub yesterday.

Organised by ACCCIS, the contest received a total of 45 submissions, with eight being shortlisted and awarded prizes.

According to Kong, the contest presented a wonderful opportunity for local talents, especially video makers, to showcase not only the beauty of Sarawak, but also their unique perspectives.

“Through their lenses, participants can vigorously promote Sarawak and attract more people to explore its wonders.

“Given that people nowadays primarily obtain travel information through online platforms, I believe these short videos hold tremendous potential for dissemination, enabling us to promote the charm of Sarawak more extensively,” he added.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting presented the first prize of RM10,000 to Albert Tang, who produced ‘Nature’s Pulse: The Enchanting Midin’.

The second prize of RM6,000 went to Phang Chan Chin of Kuching, who produced ‘Heartbeat of Sarawak’, while the third prize of RM3,000 was awarded to Ling Chin Sieng of Sibu, who produced ‘The Heart of Borneo’.

Meanwhile, five consolation prize winners received RM500 each.