GRS to field only winnable candidates – Hajiji

TUARAN (March 16): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties and partners need to consider the bigger picture by fielding only winnable candidates in the next state elections, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

Hajiji who is GRS chairman, said now is not the time to be lobbying for seats.

“Afterall, we are all going to use one symbol that is the GRS symbol. So it is not all about seats but what we want are winnable candidates.

“I hope all our leaders will use their wisdom in continuing the struggle for the people and state development,” he said at the Sulaman Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) division breaking of fast ceremony at the Rumpun Bajau Sama Cultural Centre in Lok Batik here on Saturday.

He also reminded Gagasan Rakyat leaders in Sulaman to continue with the struggle and cooperation at the grassroots level.

“This is very important in view of the challenges that we are facing,” he said while reiterating that the present State Legislative Assembly term will expire in October next year.

Hajiji who is president of Gagasan Rakyat, said it is important that grassroots leaders go to the ground and seek out the people to find out their problems and bring it to the attention of the top leadership.

The Sulaman assemblyman said there are presently more than 200 branches in his constituency showing the rakyat support for Gagasan Rakyat which has now gain traction.

“All this can only be achieved if we are united. Avoid petty and personal issues and instead look at the bigger picture that is we need a stable government,” he said.

According to him, the present political landscape is becoming more challenging and at times absurd.

“They (opposition) even blame me in the social media for the current drought affecting Sabah,” he said.

Nonetheless, Hajiji said all party leaders and members need to hold steadfast to principle and wisdom.

He urged party members to do their part and defend the party from the slanders of the opposition.

Later, Hajiji together with more than 1,000 Sulaman constituents broke fast at the Rumpun Bajau Sama Cultural Centre.

Prior to the breaking fast ceremony, Hajiji accompanied by his son Mohd Danish visited the Ramadan Bazaar at CKS Kampung Selupoh where they purchased food for breaking fast.

After that, Hajiji who is president of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, chaired the PGRS Sulaman division meeting at the Rumpun Bajau Sama Cultural Centre.