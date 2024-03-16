Kuching Teochew Association to hold worship in celebration of deity’s birthday

KUCHING (March 16): The Kuching Teochew Association will hold a worship ceremony in celebration of the birthday of the deity ‘Hiang Tiang Siang Ti’, which falls on the third day of the third lunar month.

The ceremony will be taking place this April 10 to 11, 6pm to 10pm daily.

The organising committee, in a press release, said the carefully planned programme meant to celebrate the auspicious day in a special way.

“Reputable Teochew restaurants here will be participating, where they are to present traditional Teochew delicacies during the event’s temple fair.

“Noteworthy dishes include the renowned Yangchun Stage Food Court’s ‘kueh chap’, Teochew oyster pancake prepared by Teochew’s ‘Da Jie’ and Lady Mei Jun, as well as famous aromatic Teochew pastries, accompanied by the cultural charm of Teochew opera.

“All members of the public are invited to participate in the experience,” said the committee.

On April 10, there will also be a mass birthday celebration for senior citizens, in which only senior citizens are eligible to participate.

Those aged 70 and older, who were born in 1954 or earlier, and whose birth month falls between January and April, will be eligible to participate in Phase 1 of the celebration on the day.

Seats will also be reserved for elderly participants at the Yangchun Stage Food Court on Carpenter Street, who can enjoy a sumptuous dinner during the temple fair.

The deadline for registration for Phase 1 of the mass birthday celebration is March 31.

Senior citizens can call the association’s office on 082-242 457 during regular office hours to register.

Phase 2 (for senior members born between May and August) and Phase 3 (for senior members born between September and December) will have separate registration and event dates.

The association’s objective is to celebrate its 160th anniversary, while carrying the theme ‘Always be grateful for our 160 years, sustaining our Teochew clanship’.

“It aims to honour past contributions and dedication of senior members along with promoting the traditional Chinese virtue of celebrating birthdays as a gesture of filial piety towards the elderly.

“Additionally, the deity’s birthday celebration facilitates the introduction of traditional food and culture of earlier generations of Teochew, fostering fellowship among clan members,” said the committee.