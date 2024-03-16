Mayor calls on Kuchingites to observe Earth Hour 2024 on March 23

KUCHING (March 16): Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has called on Kuchingites to observe Earth Hour 2024 on March 23 and become Sarawak’s most energy-saving city again this year.

In his Facebook Live stream ‘Shall WEE Talk’ today, he said based on calculations from Sarawak Energy’s operational and retail arm, Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco), Kuching had recorded the most energy-saving figures among cities in the state during last year’s Earth Hour.

“Sesco did some calculations on the energy consumption according to areas during the Earth Hour last year and Kuching recorded the most energy-saving figures.

“Between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on March 23, let’s reduce our energy consumption and make Kuching once again the most energy-saving area under the calculation done by Sesco to heighten awareness of environmental conservation and save our planet,” he said.

To further create environment-conservation awareness, Wee said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will organise a Car Free Day at Saradise here to encourage people to reduce carbon emissions and create environmental awareness, adding that the council aims to expand it to other places under its jurisdictions.

“We don’t want to limit it (Car Free Day) to our MBKS Complex. We want to create awareness of the need to reduce carbon emission and this is why we organise Car Free Day at various locations,” he added.

On a separate matter, Wee said there have been no rabies cases recorded in the city this week.

However, he revealed that there had been three dog bite cases recorded in Taman Vision in Batu Kawa and Jalan Kimura at Mile 10, Jalan Penrissen.

“These three dog bite cases are all suspected cases, but we hope our people will continue to stay vigilant. Kindly bring your pets for vaccination if your dog or cat has not been vaccinated against rabies,” he added.