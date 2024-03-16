Motorcyclist injured in single-vehicle accident in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (March 16): A male motorcyclist was injured after being involved in a single-vehicle crash near the junction at Kampung Pengkalan Kuap in Kota Samarahan at 10.30pm Friday night.

According to sources, the victim was believed to have lost control of his motorcycle, which veered and crashed onto the left side of the road.

Due to the crash, the victim sustained a broken thigh bone (femur) on his right leg.

He was later sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

When contacted, Kota Samarahan district police chief ASP Jaimi Husin said no police report on the incident had been received yet.