MPP chairman calls for Stampin MP to fight for allocation for back-lane drain works

KUCHING (March 16): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen should fight for allocations for back-lane drain improvements from the federal government, said Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai.

According to Tan, the classification criteria set forth by federal funding programmes, particularly the Malaysian Road Record Information System (Marris), currently excludes back-lane drains from eligibility.

“Unlike in Peninsular Malaysia, where back lanes are accessible by car and thus, categorised as roads, in Sarawak the back lanes are typically pedestrian-only pathways, rendering them ineligible for Marris funding.

“If he (Chong) is sincerely concerned about addressing the dilapidated back-lane drain issues, he should fight with the federal government for them to allow such improvement to be included in federal government allocations such as Marris funding, or other sources of funding from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT),” he told a press conference at his office here yesterday.

Tan emphasised that Chong’s extensive tenure in office, spanning two decades, should equip him with the knowledge to address such disparities in funding allocation.

“It’s surprising that after 20 years in office, he remains unaware of this critical issue,” he said.

The Marris funding, primarily aimed at road repairs and maintenance, presents a crucial avenue for infrastructure development.

However, its current coverage excludes vital components like back-lane drain repairs.

“We urge the federal government to reconsider the criteria and allow Sarawak residents to utilise Marris funding for upgrading back-lane drains,” said Tan, whose statement was issued in response to a letter from Chong sent in by the latter’s assistant Michael Kong last Wednesday, which referred to a statement where Tan had complained about the RM1.5 million allocation by the state government being not sufficient to carry out the necessary upgrading works on the drains and back lanes of housing estates within the jurisdiction of MPP.

Chong said the disclosure by Tan of such a small budgetary allocation by the state government to MPP for the upgrading works was shocking, ‘to say the least’, with a meagre RM1.5 million for the whole areas of MPP.

In rebuttal, Tan rejected Chong’s accusations, stating that the RM1.5-million allocation was specifically for back-lane drain upgrading works under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“Now he (Chong) is trying to mislead and confuse the general public that the state government only approved RM1.5 million for MPP for the whole developments budget.

“So, I think that this is an ill intention, and just a political stunt, so I will not respond to his letter.”

Tan also urged Chong and Kong not to continue fault-finding and seek cheap publicity.

“Time should be better spent on seeking more funds from both federal and state governments to improve the living standard of our residents,” he added.