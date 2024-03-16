Nancy: Foreign beggars flock to Malaysia drawn by locals’ generosity

KUCHING (March 16): The generosity of Malaysians has led to many foreign beggars to come to the country to earn easy money, says Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said various efforts to curb begging activities among foreigners had been carried out by the Social Welfare Department together with several other agencies such as the police, local authorities and the Immigration Department.

“Our country is progressing, developing, coupled with the generous attitude of the people to give donations, that is what attracts many foreigners to beg and the number increases during the Ramadan month.

“This is the challenge we have to face now and we are always working with other agencies to deal with the issue of beggars, especially among foreigners,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters when met after distributing food basket aid at Surau Al Hijrah in Darul Hana housing area here today.

She was asked to comment on the influx of foreign beggars in major cities around the country as of late.

She also noted that the problem is still persisting because many of the foreign beggars are also operated by syndicates.

Thus, she said, her ministry is working with other agencies looking for ways to ensure that the integrated operations are carried out to curb such activities.

“We need to take prudent action in dealing with the problem to avoid any sensitive issues arising.

“We also need to constantly monitor their movements because the activity of asking for alms is carried out on a random basis and it is suspected to be organised by a syndicate,” she pointed out.

Earlier, Nancy handed over food basket aid and Bubur Lambuk to 432 low income families from 14 villages under the Santubong parliamentary constituency.

Also present was State Utilities and Telecommunications Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.