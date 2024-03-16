Premier presents financial aid to 100 primary, secondary students from Petra Jaya

KUCHING (March 16): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg presented financial contributions to 100 students from primary and secondary schools in the Petra Jaya area on Friday.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, the programme was supported by the Malaysian Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) Sarawak Women’s wing, and each student received RM100 and a towel.

The programme was held at the State Legislative Complex (DUN) complex here during a breaking fast event attended by Abang Johari and civil servants.

Abang Johari also performed the Isyak, tarawih and Maghrib prayers with the civil servants present.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dr Sim Kui Hian, Utility and Telecommunications Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.