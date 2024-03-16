Saberkas gives 600 packets of bubur lambuk to Sibu Jaya folks

SIBU (March 16): The Dudong branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) arranged for the distribution of 600 packets of ‘bubur lambuk’ to the community in Sibu Jaya yesterday.

The ‘Jerayawara Bubur Lambuk’ was carried out in collaboration with the committee of Masjid Al-Madinah Al-Husna, with the distribution of the porridge taking place at the front-yard of the mosque.

Saberkas Dudong branch chairman Tiong Sie Kong said the programme meant to strengthen the ties among members of the community, regardless of religion and race.

“This Jerayawara Bubur Lambuk is also to enliven the celebratory mood of Ramadan for the Muslims here,” said Tiong, adding that the programme was an annual activity of the carried out by Saberkas Dudong during the fasting month.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) General Purpose and Community Standing Committee’s vice-chairman Councillor Joseph Lim was also present.