Shareda urges DBKK to implement CCC

KOTA KINABALU (March 16): Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) has urged and appealed to the Mayor of Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) to consider to implement thr Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) soonest to simplify the procedure of approval of permits such as Occupation Certificate (OC).

Its president, Datuk Sr Chua Soon Ping, pointed out that the process of applying OC is a long complicated issue and a sustainable solution is still in compliance of CCC stipulated in the Uniform Building By-Law (UBBL) practices in West Malaysia for more than 15 years.

In Sabah, all local authorities or PBT of 25 districts, Tawau and Sandakan Municipalities have endorsed to implement CCC in compliance to the Uniform Building By-Law (UBBL) 2022, respectively. Utimately, the compliance of CCC will speed up timely delivery of completed housing to homebuyers without unnecessary delay, Chua said in a statement after he led Shareda in paying a courtesy call on Mayor Dato’ Sri Dr Haji Sabin bin Samitah at the DBKK headquarters on Friday.

Chua welcomed the approval of long awaited OC for the One Jesselton Condominium which will eventually allow the 125 buyers to receive their keys from Bina Puri Properties Sdn Bhd.

He applauded the intervention of the Mayor with his officers to take quick actions to resolve the impediments amicably after receiving the OC application. He also thanked the Ministry of Local Government and Housing for pin-pointing the technical issues and advice from Pertubuhan Arkitek Malaysia (PAM) Sabah in addressing the technical issues hindering the process. The homebuyers had been expected to get their OC since 2018.

Sabin presented the OC to the condominium developer’s representative at the DBKK headquarters on Friday.

It was reported that the OC for the condominium was delayed due to regulations with regards to the ceiling height of 2.05m of the building basement, which was the entrance to the lower ground car park.

Sabin was reported to have that DBKK will maintain using the OC system for the time being, despite other local authorities throughout Sabah already adopting the CCC system.

He said they will study suggestions from Shareda whether the usage of the CCC system can be implemented for projects under DBKK’s jurisdiction.

Shareda also deliberated other matters including the outline of the masterplan of building affordable housing for B40 and M40 with the 70 acres of land from the State Government to Shareda Institute.

In view of shortage of water and power supply, remedial measures were introduced by Shareda – proposed installation of rainwater tanks to harvest excessive water during heavy raining season, instead of being runoff or discharged to the drains and causing flash floods in flood-prone areas, recycle rainwater for domestic use, firefighting, etc. Proposed installation of solar panels on rooftop of landed housing to sell off the excess power to the main grid.