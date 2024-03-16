Sibu PBB Youth to hold free tuition classes for pupils this May

SIBU (March 16): Special tuition classes for Primary 4 to 6 pupils will commence this May at Masjid An Nur here, says Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

In announcing the educational initiative here yesterday, he said the tuition classes were meant to help the pupils master the Mathematics, Science and English subjects.

“I have met and discussed with the youth committee of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Belia 1828 Sibu this afternoon,” said Dr Annuar, the Nangka assemblyman.

“The committee will run the tuition classes for the Mathematics, Science and English subjects at Masjid An Nur, specifically for the children from the upper primary level,” he told The Borneo Post here.

“No payment will be charged for the classes, except for a minimal commitment fee as we want to ensure that once the tuition class starts, parents are committed to sending their children here.

“The application forms will be distributed to schools in Sibu, and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis due to the limited number of pupils that we can take in,” said Dr Annuar, while extending his appreciation to the Sibu PBB Youth for holding such a noble initiative.