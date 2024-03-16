Sombre mood as Kapit boat tragedy victim Iskandar laid to rest in Sibu

SIBU (March 16): It was a sombre atmosphere at the Kemuyang Muslim cemetery here today, where Corporal Iskandar Ibrahim, who lost his life in the tragic boat capsize last week, was laid to rest.

He was 28.

Upon the arrival of the remains from Kapit District police headquarters (IPD), eight pallbearers carried the coffin to the cemetery here.

Among those paying last respects were Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata and Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

Iskandar was among five people travelling on board a boat on March 7, which was transporting explosives to a road construction site in Nanga Tukie, to be used for rock-blasting.

The vessel capsized after it was caught in a whirlpool in a section near SK Lepong Baleh, Sungai Baleh in Kapit, at around 5pm.

The sole survivor was Moses Ngui, who was rescued by the operator of a passing longboat.

On March 9, Sgt Jonathan Lambet’s body was found near Kapit Express, while boat driver Jack Balan was found in Sibu, and fellow passenger Amerson John Nain from Kuching, was found in Meradong.

Iskandar was found by police in the Seputin section of the Rajang River, about 2km from the site of the incident, at 11.30am on Friday.