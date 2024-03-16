St Stephen Bau Lenten Walk 2024 gathers 800 participants

KUCHING (March 16): The Lenten Walk 2024 of St Stephen’s Church in Bau was an overwhelming success, said Deputy Minister for Transport Sarawak Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

It was estimated that some 800 people took part in the programme, said the Tasik Biru assemblyman.

He added that the event was held in conjunction with the month of Lent, where it commenced at 11pm on Friday, and ran until 9am today.

Henry said despite it being carried out during the wee hours, the walk attracted many young people, especially students who were accompanied by their parents and other family members.

“All the participants had gathered at St Stephen’s Church in Bau for prayers. After that, they underwent a warm-up session before proceeding to walk along their route, consisting of four stopovers.

“The walk saw us making a few stops for prayers and Lent reflections.

“We had rosary prayers at the first stop at St Anthony’s Merembeh, followed by prayer of the Divine Mercy at our second stop at St Edward’s Skio, before proceeding to St Elizabeth’s Sogoh for Station of the Cross.

“Finally at St Joachim’s Segubang, we concluded the programme with a holy mass,” said Henry.

Also present was Bau District officer Constantine Gerald Jonas Noeb.