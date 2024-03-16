STIDC treats 100 pupils from Kuching, Samarahan schools to breaking of fast

KUCHING (March 16): Some 100 pupils from three tahfiz centers and five primary schools in Kuching and Samarahan were treated to a breaking of fast by the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre here tonight.

The pupils were from Sekolah Kebangsan (SK) Rakyat Jalan Bolhassan, SK Merpati Jepang, SK Meranek Samarahan, SK Kebangsaan Kampung Melayu Samarahan, SK Rakyat Tupong Petra Jaya, Mahad Darul Al Falah Taman Rose Jalan Perupok Gita, Pusat Pengajian Tafaqquh dan Tahfiz Al-Makki, Kampung Semariang Pinggir, and Maahad Tahfiz Raudhatul Jannah Kampung Seylang Matang.

Accompanied by their caregivers and teachers, the pupils were also presented with ‘duit raya’ by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also STIDC chairman along with his wife Dato Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud.

The breaking of fast event served as a platform for fostering unity and compassion within the community, exemplifying STIDC’s dedication to serving the people of Sarawak.

In addition to the breaking of fast ceremony, communal prayers, including Maghrib, Isyak, and Terawih, were performed.

The event was attended by approximately 800 Pusaka staff and their family members, as well as guests from Pusaka subsidiaries.

Among the distinguished guests present were members of the STIDC Board of Management, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki, STIDC advisor Datu Hashim Bojet, and STIDC general manager Zainal Abidin Abdullah.