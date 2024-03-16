Wan Junaidi breaks fast with 91 children from S’wak welfare homes

KUCHING (March 16): Yang di-Pertuan Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife attended a breaking fast programme with the children of Rumah Kanak-Kanak Datuk Ajibah Abol Sri Aman and Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Hajah Norkian Kuching on Friday.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, the programme was organised by Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) at a local hotel here.

A total of 91 children were feted in the programme, which is part of SEDC’s corporate social responsibility as well as to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

During the programme, Wan Junaidi and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi also presented ‘duit raya’ donations to the children as well as performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih prayers.

Also present were SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain and SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir.