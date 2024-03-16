Water supply disruption at Sekumang booster station as SWB works to resolve high turbidity issue

SIBU (March 16): Water supply disruption at the Sekumang Treated Water Booster Station since March 13 was caused by soil erosion in Katibas which caused high turbidity in the water from the Tanjung Manis Raw Water Reservoir.

Sibu Water Board (SWB) in a statement said it had to open all washouts on the 1,100mm raw water pipeline and routinely check the raw water turbidity until it is considered clean and treatable by the Tanjung Manis Water Treatment Plant.

“The high turbidity in the raw water from the Tanjung Manis Raw Water Reservoir was untreatable by the treatment plant, resulting in no supply of treated water from Tanjung Manis Water Treatment Plant to the Sekumang Treated Water Booster Station since March 13,” the board explained.

On that note, SWB assured that efforts are underway to resolve the issue, and thanked the affected community for their patience and cooperation.