100 including Senate President take part in KKDW’s briefing for Dayak business community

KUCHING (March 17): Some 100 participants including Dewan Negara President Datuk Mutang Tagal took part in a briefing and discussion session conducted by Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) for the Dayak business community at the Dayak Chamber Tower, Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here last Friday.

The session, jointly organised by Dayak Chamber of Commerce And Industry (DCCI) and Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce And Industry (OUCCI), saw KKDW officers from Putrajaya and Kuching introducing and explaining the programmes and initiatives implemented by the ministry.

The programmes included those under Rural Development Policy 2030 with emphasis on economic, entrepreneurship and human capital development.

The Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), an agency under KKDW was also roped in to introduce programmes to assist entrepreneurs as well as on assistance for students undertaking Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Mutang in his remarks after the session said he came on the invitation of DCCI and OUCCI, both of which he is a still a member.

He is also the immediate past president of OUCCI and once held the post of DCCI vice president prior to being elected as President of Dewan Negara.

“Matters concerning the Dayak communities are still close to my heart.

“Thank you to the officers who gave the briefing, and I hope that the DCCI and OUCCI will continue to be in close contact with them to take full advantage of the initiatives that have been prepared for the Dayak and Bumiputera communities of Sarawak,” he said.

The officers who gave their briefing were KKDW principal assistant secretary (strategic planning division) Nazlinda Zamani from Putrajaya, and Mara Sarawak director A Razu Abdul Razak.

Also present were Community Development Department (Kemas) Sarawak director Anisah Saidin and other officers from agencies under KKDW.

DCCI president Dato Allan Keripin Nangkai, and advisers Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and Christopher Gira were among the attendees of the session, while OUCCI top guns comprised deputy president Hemang Yu Abit and secretary general Osart Jalong.

Meanwhile, DCCI secretary general Libat Langub explained KKDW had agreed to hold the session after principal officers of DCCI and OUCCI met Nazlinda in Kuala Lumpur last month.

“Nadzlina of KKDW decided to brief DCCI and OUCCI on their programmes, after we told her, during the said meeting in KL, that many members of the chambers were not aware of the Ministry’s socio economic programme and financing facilities. Mara being a major agency of KKDW was roped in to be part of the briefing team,” he said.

He also explained that in pursuant to the resolutions of the just concluded Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, the relevant authorities like KKDW must actively reach out to indigenous entrepreneurs so that they can educate and help bring and elevate their small businesses to greater heights.

“At the same time these entrepreneurs should themselves be proactive and diligent and not just wait. They ought to avail themselves to information, resources available and pursue their quest to apply for any good programs and facilities offered,“ he said.