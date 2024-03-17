50 longhouse residents join fire safety campaign in Bintulu

SIBU (March 17): About 50 residents of Rumah Mandau longhouse in Bintulu participated in a fire safety campaign yesterday.

According to a statement from Samalaju Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station, the programme included fire safety talk, fire extinguisher demonstration, putting out kitchen fire demonstration and the distribution of fire prevention pamphlets.

The aim of the programme is to equip the longhouse folks with the basic knowledge of fire prevention and create greater awareness on the danger of fire.