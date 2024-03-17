Asadia: Dayak community must be persistent in learning, promoting their arts, culture

SIBU (March 17): The Academy of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Asadia) has called on the Dayak community to be persistent in learning and promoting their arts and culture.

Its chief Mabong Unggang said they must be passionate to spread and to elevate their arts and culture in order to preserve them for the younger generations.

“For example, not many Ibans know ‘Belikan’ which is a traditional three-stringed instrument that resembles the Orang Ulu ‘sape’.

“Fortunately, there was a documentary titled “The Borneo Story – The Dayaks” by Tom Harrison and Hugh Gibbs in 1958 that was uploaded to YouTube in 2014.

“From the documentary, Asadia learnt the Belikan tune and found ways to make the musical instrument.

“Now 10 persons have mastered the skills to play Belikan under Asadia’s guidance,” he said.

Noting that Asadia’s tagline is “Main Asal Kitai Tanggung Pengawa Kitai” (our arts and culture, our responsibility), Mabong said the association has commenced its cultural activities classes for this year.

The classes are for ‘ngajat’, ‘sape’ and ‘belikan’, ‘betaboh’, ‘bepantun’, ‘kuntau’ and oral literature which are being held online.

“For ngajat, 26 individuals have signed up for the classes. All of them are youngsters. Five persons have signed up for sape and belikan classes.

“I hope they will start their own classes in the future to help promote Dayak arts and culture together,” he said.