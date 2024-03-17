Sunday, March 17
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong ties the knot with longtime partner

Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong ties the knot with longtime partner

0
Posted on World
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong (right) married her longtime partner Sophie Allouache on Saturday at a winery in Adelaide. — Photo via Instagram/senatorpennywong

SYDNEY (March 17): Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has married her partner Sophie Allouache, said Wong today in a social media post.

The country’s first openly gay female parliamentarian posted a photo of her and Allouache in wedding attire and holding a bouquet of flowers on Instagram, along with the caption: “We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us.”

According to a daily tabloid, Wong and Allouache have been together for nearly two decades and tied the knot on Saturday at a winery in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia.

Wong, who is a Labor senator since 2002, represents the state of South Australia in the senate, and is the first Asian-born person to hold an Australian cabinet position.

Wong was born in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and moved to Australia in 1976.

Same-sex marriage became legal in Australia in 2017 — a turning point for a country where homosexuality was not decriminalised in all states until 1997.

Sponsored links