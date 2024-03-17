Australia Foreign Minister Penny Wong ties the knot with longtime partner

SYDNEY (March 17): Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has married her partner Sophie Allouache, said Wong today in a social media post.

The country’s first openly gay female parliamentarian posted a photo of her and Allouache in wedding attire and holding a bouquet of flowers on Instagram, along with the caption: “We are delighted that so many of our family and friends could share this special day with us.”

According to a daily tabloid, Wong and Allouache have been together for nearly two decades and tied the knot on Saturday at a winery in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia.

Wong, who is a Labor senator since 2002, represents the state of South Australia in the senate, and is the first Asian-born person to hold an Australian cabinet position.

Wong was born in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and moved to Australia in 1976.

Same-sex marriage became legal in Australia in 2017 — a turning point for a country where homosexuality was not decriminalised in all states until 1997.