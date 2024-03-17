Board eyes Miri as key production, marketing hub for pineapple-based products

MIRI (March 17): The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) intends to establish Miri as an active hub to produce and market pineapple-based products, with Brunei being among the targeted consumers.

According to the board’s director-general Mohd Khairuzamri M Salleh, the plan includes enhancing the branding value, market networks and the acceptance of home-based pineapple products in the domestic and international markets.

“In fact, this aligns with Sarawak government’s aspiration to position Sarawak as one of the major producers and exporters of agro-food products, including pineapples, by 2030,” he said in officiating at a ‘Promotion and Sales of Pineapple-Based Food Products’ in Bintang Megamall here on Saturday.

Adding on, he said: “The role of LPNM is developing the pineapple industry that encompasses the entire supply chain, from cultivation to marketing, and the development of downstream pineapple-based agricultural industries.

“We are actively engaged in the development of agricultural products from downstream pineapple-based industries, which is rapidly growing and highly competitive. Thus, this event is one of the many initiatives.”

It is informed that the ‘Promotion and Sales of Pineapple-Based Food Products’ event is on-going until the end of this month.

According to Khairuzamri, this campaign is part of LPNM’s effort in developing the nation’s pineapple industry, and at the same time, it aims to highlight the Malaysia Pineapple Day set for next year.

“From this event, we are targeting to attract 3,000 visitors, who are also buyers, and to achieve sales of RM40,000 from pineapple and pineapple-based products.”

Also present at the opening ceremony was LPNM Sarawak director Mohammad Suffian Sahmat.