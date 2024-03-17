Driver injured after 4WD crashes into drain in Bintulu

BINTULU (March 17): A 45-year-old driver was injured his four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle skidded and crashed into a drain at Jalan Bukit Orang here today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the firefighters from Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene after being notified about the single-vehicle accident at 12.36pm.

“On arrival at the scene, the firefighters found an injured man in the driver’s seat.

“The firefighters managed to stabilise the vehicle using a rescue tool and extricated the victim from the wreckage,” it said.

The victim was then taken by ambulance to Bintulu Hospital for treatment.