Keep abreast of latest communications tech, Sagah tells Bidayuh community leaders

KUCHING (March 17): Bidayuh community leaders should keep themselves updated with the latest communications technology to improve their efficiency, said Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister said this is because community leaders now play a bigger role in disseminating government development plans, security and safety issues, assist in organising and coordinating government events, and assisting in project implementation and monitoring.

“Back then, it might have been easy for one to be a village chief – (however) the methods we used back then were not modern compared to the younger generation nowadays.

“So, I agree that we have to keep updated (with the latest technology),” he said when officiating the ‘Ngarum Tikuruk Bisamah Pinu’uh Bidayuh’ dinner event held at Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) here last night.

Sagah was responding to a call made by newly-appointed Temenggong for the Bidayuh community in Kuching Division Atok Derop.

Atok, in his speech earlier, said the services provided by the community leaders had shown tremendous improvement, thanks to the latest mode of communication that the modern world can offer.

“We no longer need to send our memos physically to communicate with district offices; we can now use applications such as email, WhatsApp and Instagram to do so.

“This is the fastest mode of communication. As such, I urge the community leaders to utilise the latest applications,” he added.

The event was held to celebrate the services rendered by former Bidayuh Temenggong Dato Austin Dimin and to celebrate Atok as the new Temenggong.

Also present at the event were Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin, state Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Henry Harry Jinep and DBNA president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.