KPDN: 56,000 benefit from 72 Rahmah Sales Programmes in Mukah

MUKAH (March 17): About 56,000 people have benefitted from 72 Rahmah Sales Programmes (PJR) implemented in Mukah from May 2023 until February this year, said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Mukah branch chief Salihin Den.

Salihin pointed out that the programmes were carried out in Tellian state constituency for 13 times, Daro (12 times), Kuala Rajang (11 times), Semop (10 times), Jemoreng (10 times ), Dalat (eight times), Balingian (eight times).

“The total sales value recorded during the period was RM3.12 million, involving a subsidy of RM553,224,” he said in a statement today.

Salihin said the daily necessities sold during PJR are up to 30 per cent cheaper than local market prices.

Meanwhile, he said PJR is currently being held for two days starting Saturday at Kampung Tengah Igan with items such as sugar, wheat flour, eggs, rice, dates being sold at discounted prices in conjunction with the Ramadan month.

He therefore urged the public to seize this opportunity to plan their household purchases wisely and save from the given offers.

“All traders are also reminded to comply with the rules and laws set by the government.

“The people must be patient and continue to be with the government in these difficult times that also affect global and national supply chains,” he said .

He assured that KPDN Sarawak will continue to monitor and carry out inspections to ensure stable and sufficient goods supplies.