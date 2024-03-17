KTS Group deputy MD: Gree Malaysia achieves remarkable sales performances despite fierce pricing competition in market

KUCHING (March 17): Gree Malaysia has recorded remarkable sales performances for its air-conditioning products and after-sales services despite the fierce pricing competition in the market, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

The KTS Group deputy managing director said with strong backing from the company’s headquarters in China in terms of branding and technology advancement, the close partnership between its China and Malaysia operations will deliver a unique value to consumers while fostering long-lasting relationship.

“Since KTS assumed the role of Gree’s sole distributor for air-conditioners in Malaysia back in 2006, we have weathered numerous storms and navigated through unprecedented challenges, including the trials brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said during a Gree Night 2024 held at KTS Garden here yesterday.

Lau also expressed gratitude to the unwavering efforts of the company’s dealers across the country and Brunei in promoting Gree brand of air conditioning products to consumers.

“Despite these challenges, not only have we persevered but we have also thrived, thanks in no small part to the steadfast support of our dealers and the trust of our consumers,” said Lau.

Meanwhile, Gree Overseas Sales Company vice general manager Owen Li underscored Gree’s commitment to develop a range of energy-saving and intelligent products to meet the diversified needs, such as the Residential Air Conditioner Pure Master series that was launched last year.

Li said apart from air conditioners, Gree also provides a range of home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and air purifiers.

“Gree’s journey is far from over. Our company remains steadfast in pursuit of self-innovation and is committed to spare no efforts to create more stories of ‘Made in China, Loved by the World’,” he added.

Li pointed out that Gree has been recognised for its groundbreaking technologies and innovations, including its pioneering achievements in mining air conditioning and lychee preservation equipment.

“In 2023, Gree made it to the prestigious Forbes Global 2000 list once again, ranking 331, a notable improvement of 25 spots compared to previous years.”

However, Li said the company faced a turbulence in 2023 that was characterised by challenges and opportunities internationally and locally.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of our distinguished dealers and Gree partners, who always stand with us. Thank you for your relentless efforts and unwavering support throughout the past year,” said Li.

Also took place during the dinner was the presentation of high achiever awards for 2022 and 2023 to Gree Malaysia’s dealers in the country, lucky draws and cultural performances.