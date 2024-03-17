Miri Airport upgrading will come through, assures ministry

MIRI (March 17): The plan to upgrade Miri Airport will proceed through once the financial situation permits, says Minister for Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He acknowledged that the proposal had been in the backseat since 2018 due to various reasons.

Nonetheless, Lee said the federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke had given assurance that the project would be given priority for inclusion in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“I have repeatedly reached out to the Transport Ministry, discussed this issue with the minister (Loke) and the latter has given his word that once the financial situation permits, it (Miri Airport upgrading) will be put under the 12MP.

“I know that the wait is frustrating, especially when the project was initially approved back during (the time of previous) Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liao Tiong Lai; however, with the change of government, it changed everything.

“It is hope that it would happen soon,” said Lee in his speech for Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI)’s annual general meeting (AGM) at a hotel here today.

Lee’s remarks were made in response to the chamber’s call upon the government for updates on a number of developments meant for Miri.

Earlier in his opening speech, MCCCI chairman Ling Chiong Sing had made a call upon the state government expedite the upgrading of the old Miri Resident’s Office.

“The building is located right next to the old Miri City Council at Jalan Kingsway, and it has been vacant for many years and now, it is severely damaged.

“We hope that the government has a long-term plan for the development of the area to prevent it from rotting away,” said Ling, adding that with some ‘facelifting’, the area could help boost local tourism.

After the AGM, an installation ceremony for the new office-bearer was conducted, witnessed by Lee, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting, and Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii.

Ling is leading the MCCCI for the second term (2024-2026) after having won the post uncontested during the election held at the end of last year.