Party loyalty comes first, says PBB sec-gen

MIRI (March 17): The backbone of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) strength lies in the true essence of members’ loyalty to the party, says PBB secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Loyalty to a political party is essential to ensure that the party remains strong and stable as only through stability that a governing party will be able to focus on a nation’s development,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the officiating of the PBB N78 Mulu branch ‘Majlis Jasamu Dikenang’, held at a leading hotel here yesterday.

PBB, he said, has come a long way since its formation over five decades ago and is known for its strong organisational structure.

“One of PBB’s principles – ‘Berkorban Bersatu’, emphasises the discipline, obedience and loyalty that serve as the party’s core political values,” he said.

This, he added, serves as the foundation for all members to prioritise the party over personal interests, and which has clearly become the ideology of PBB, under the current leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“One may ask if there are any benefits from being loyal, dedicated and having made sacrifices for the political party; to which I believe that there is a greater reward for these, not only in the form of awards, medals and ranks.

“Instead, through the party, we are given a voice and power to articulate and implement policies and development projects that benefit and improve the quality of life for the people, state and country, and these are the things that truly bring satisfaction to our struggle.

“The loyalty in serving a political party will be paid off with the feeling of satisfaction in assisting the people, which in the future will undoubtedly be enjoyed by our descendants,” said Nanta at the appreciation ceremony, organised by the PBB Mulu branch’s Women Section.

Nanta, who is also the federal Minister of Works, extended his appreciation to the party’s veterans for their commitment and dedication to the party which had led to the formation of PBB Mulu branch in 2016.

“In politics, no one is truly retired; their involvement may be reduced but their voices and views are still needed to further strengthen the party’s struggle,” he stressed.

“Like I said, PBB is an organisational structured party which includes the provision of successor lineups to continue the party’s leadership, based on the spirit of tolerance and consensus.

“While the views and voices of the veterans matter, PBB also needs young voices to continue upholding the party’s struggle in future,” he said.

A total of 56 veterans of PBB N78 Mulu branch, who have been involved in the party for over 20 to 40 years, received their ‘Jasamu Dikenang’ appreciation certificates at the event.

Among the attendees were Nanta’s wife Datin Sri Angelina Ujang, who is also the state PBB women chief; PBB vice president Datuk Gerawat who is also the Mulu assemblyman and his wife Datin Esther Mujan Balan, who is the PBB Mulu branch women chief and PBB state information chief; PBB state women section’s assistant secretary cum political secretary to Premier Faridah Osman; political secretary to Premier Maurice Giri; PBB Mulu Youth chief Usat Bilong; PBB Mulu branch women section’s permanent advisor Datin Sri Mariam Balan; PBB Mulu branch deputy chairman Datuk Robert Laing and secretary Dato Dr Philip Raja.