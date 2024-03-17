Postnatal care centre eyes opening new branch in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (March 17): The management of Aisha Confinement Centre (ACC) has expressed its desire to establish another postnatal care centre with halal certification for postpartum mothers in Petra Jaya.

This was revealed by its managing director Datuk Rodziah Morshidi in her speech for the opening ceremony of the centre, located at Jalan Luis in Kempas Heights here yesterday.

“In the future, we hope to open another facility in Petra Jaya for the Muslim community, but that mostly depends on the performance of the centre here first,” she said.

Rodziah had previously expressed her desire to open the first centre in Petra Jaya, but she was unable to find a suitable location.

Through discussions with ACC director Yek Chu Tiing and several stakeholders, they agreed to use the Tulip MaMa House branch in Kempas Heights.

ACC had obtained the halal certification in November last year, and on the core operation, Rodziah said the focus was on the health and well-being of mothers and newborn babies during postpartum.

Adding on, Rodziah also called for the MamaCare programme under the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) to be continued nationwide.

Meanwhile in her speech, Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Datuk Rosey Yunus said the support system provided by the ACC should be able to help improve a mother’s well-being.

“The government cannot afford to fund all the needs required by everyone across every layer of society.

“Therefore, the ACC serves as a support system in this area,” she added.

Rosey added that it was also important for a mother to recover well during her confinement.

“The support system provided at the ACC ensures that the mother is properly taken care of, with her getting adequate food and rest because when she is healthy, the whole family is healthy as well.”

According to Rosey, the state government provides Post-Natal Assistance (BIB) of RM450, claimable by every Sarawakian woman within three months after childbirth, along with the Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) worth RM1,000 for every Sarawakian child.