Rep: Rumah Tukang Ensawang to continue receiving state funds to upgrade infrastructure

KUCHING (March 17): Residents of Rumah Tukang Ensawang in Lubok Antu will continue to receive funding from the Sarawak government to improve the infrastructure of their longhouse, said Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

The Deputy International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister said some funds have already been approved by the government in its efforts to provide facilities to residents of the village.

He was speaking at the Leaders Meet the People Session at the longhouse.

According to the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), the funds were allocated through the rural transformation project (RTP) funds amounting to RM200,000, the minor rural project (MRP) funds of RM10,000 to the village development security committee (JKKK), and RM5,000 to the Ensawang Women’s Bureau.

Mussen, who is Batang Ai assemblyman, also approved funds of RM200,000 for the upgrading of village roads in addition to a number of special allocations for the longhouse to upgrade their ceiling.

He hoped that through the funds, this will further improve the infrastructure of the longhouse to provide better comfort to the residents.

Earlier, Mussen attended a pre-dawn meal (sahur) event at the Lubok Antu District Public Works Department (JKR) Office together with community leaders and village chiefs, Lubok Antu District Council members, and heads of department.

Also present were JKR Sarawak director Datu Richard Tajan, deputy directors Dr Cassidy Morris, Josenthiana Manggie and Minjo Semanding, political secretary to Premier Roseline Neging, Pemanca Chua Kee Long and Pemanca Gerang Juben.