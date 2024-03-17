SADA to develop Wong Jaban, Wong Radak waterfalls in Sri Aman into tourism hotspots

KUCHING (March 17): The Wong Jaban Waterfall in Kampung Jaong and Wong Radak Waterfall in Kampung Tuba in Pantu will be developed as new tourism hotspots, says Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performance Arts Sarawak Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

In a statement, Snowdan said the Wong Jaban and Wong Radak waterfalls and its surrounding landscapes are hidden gems that must be explored and capitalised on as eco-tourism products.

“We should capitalise on the flora and fauna vegetation that we have surrounding us,” he said when officiating a seminar for grassroots leaders at Dewan Sri Pantu on Friday.

Snowdan, who is also the chairman of the Infrastructure and Tourism Steering Committee said the development of these two waterfalls would be undertaken by the Sri Aman Development Agency (SADA).

According to him, funds to develop the waterfalls into tourist attractions have been set aside.

“SADA will undertake to develop these two spots. We have allocated funds to develop these two waterfalls into tourist attractions,” he added.

The Balai Ringin assemblyman said he believed the initiative will elevate and enhance economic growth of the Pantu district.

He pointed out that the local community could benefit economically by selling agricultural products to tourists.

“In the long run, the spin-off effects will impact local economic activities such as handicrafts, cottages, cultural events, and overall tourism. Thus far, we have Pesta Pantu as a signature festival, which is held every year,” he said.

However, Snowdan noted that more efforts are needed to make the Pantu district increasingly active, lively, and vibrant.

He added the significance of enhancing and reflecting Pantu’s image as the area was elevated into a full district two years ago.

Thus, he urged the local communities to collaborate with government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the private sector to organise activities such as roadshows, seminars, sports events, carnivals, and exhibitions.